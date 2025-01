Fixed: Austria Klagenfurt sign Englishman

"I'm really happy that we've come to an agreement with Austria and I'm grateful to those responsible for believing in me and putting their trust in me after a difficult phase for me. I'm highly motivated and can't wait to get out on the pitch with the other lads and work hard to achieve our goals as a team," said Keanan Bennetts, who will train under the direction of head coach Peter Pacult for the first time on Tuesday at the start of winter preparations.