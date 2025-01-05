Second careers

Stupid move

Everyone is currently talking about a former goal scorer who played for almost half of all clubs in the Swiss first division at the start of the millennium. Depending on how you spell it, the young man's name is either Mikheil Kavelashvili or Mikheil Qavelashvili. He took office as President of Georgia a week ago and, together with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, is a staunchly pro-Russian and (to put it very euphemistically) EU-sceptic. The two are still unimpressed by the ever-growing protests among the population. You might find yourself thinking that the 46-time international would perhaps have been better off becoming president of the soccer association, but unlike the office of president, he would have needed an academic degree for that. It went badly.