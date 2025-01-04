How to give priority to important devices in the WLAN

The more devices there are in the (Wi-Fi) network, the greater the likelihood that they will get in each other's way in terms of data flow or response times to server requests (ping) - and thus not function optimally. If the Netflix stream bumps from time to time, for example, this is annoying, but not as bad as when Zoom meetings crash or a stable connection to the company network cannot be established. The Fritzbox "Prioritization" function provides a remedy, which can be used in the router settings to specify exactly which devices or applications are given priority when the Internet connection is fully utilized.