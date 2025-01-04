Vorteilswelt
Fritzbox tuning guide

How to give priority to important devices in the WLAN

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 16:16

In Wi-Fi, the available data rate is generally distributed evenly between laptops, games consoles and the like. But if the kids are playing online while you're taking part in an important video conference, things can get jerky. However, a few simple settings can prevent such a scenario. We show you how in our tuning guide for Fritzbox routers.

The more devices there are in the (Wi-Fi) network, the greater the likelihood that they will get in each other's way in terms of data flow or response times to server requests (ping) - and thus not function optimally. If the Netflix stream bumps from time to time, for example, this is annoying, but not as bad as when Zoom meetings crash or a stable connection to the company network cannot be established. The Fritzbox "Prioritization" function provides a remedy, which can be used in the router settings to specify exactly which devices or applications are given priority when the Internet connection is fully utilized.

In our example scenario, we will show you step by step how to ensure that home office computers are always given priority in the home Wi-Fi network. In addition, the children's games console should also be prioritized - but only when the company laptops are idle. Such prioritization is also recommended if TV, home cinema or other video and audio equipment are dependent on the Internet.

