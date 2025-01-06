University project: Austria’s dialects put to the test

"You are immediately rewarded for participating"

"Everyone can take part. The app is very easy to use. You can type in or record dialect expressions. The highlight of the app is that you are immediately rewarded for taking part. After each round of questions, you can view the results of a round of questions on a map of Austria in the app and also listen to some of them. In this way, similarities and differences between the dialects of different regions and generations become immediately apparent," explains Elspaß.