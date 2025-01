Strong! Vermeulen fifth in penultimate Tour race

Vermeulen is 2:29 minutes behind Kläbo, who celebrated his 91st World Cup victory, and is in third place ex aequo with the Norwegian Haavard Moseby. Erik Valnes (+2:18), another Norwegian, is in second place. The decision will be made on Sunday with the climb to Alpe Cermis. The women's race on Saturday with Teresa Stadlober starts at 15:30.