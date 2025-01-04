Ronivaldo is “like a very good wine”

"Like a very good wine"

Whose opponents often froze laughing in the autumn because he was ice-cold in front of goal: eleven goals put the man who scored 55% of all FC Blau-Weiß Linz goals at the top of the scoring charts, which he embodies like no other. "He also stands for hard work, commitment and a lot of running. And he's like a very good wine - he gets better and better over time," say managing director Peschek and sporting director Schößwendter about the striker, who is only 1.74m tall but has a powerful header and was given his first ball by his aunt when he was five years old.