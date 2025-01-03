29. 9. The FPÖ becomes the strongest party for the first time in the National Council elections.

9. 10. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen does not issue a mandate to form a government for the time being and calls on the leaders of the FPÖ, ÖVP and SPÖ to "clarify what kind of cooperation would be conceivable" in order to resolve the "stalemate".

22 October: Van der Bellen instructs Nehammer to form a government and asks him to enter into negotiations with the SPÖ and to clarify whether a third partner is needed.

12/11: The ÖVP and SPÖ invite the NEOS as a third partner to take a seat at the negotiating table.

18/11: Nehammer, Babler and Meinl-Reisinger announce the start of official coalition negotiations.

21/11 : Coalition negotiations start in seven main clusters and 33 subgroups.

20. 12. after rumors of a collapse of the negotiations in the tripartite format, a minimum compromise is agreed: the budget restructuring is to be set for seven years.

3. 1. the NEOS leader breaks up the Zuckerl coalition.