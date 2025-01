Vogl after Zuckerl exit: Some in ÖVP for Kurz

However, the political situation is different today: "Back then, there were no investigations into him and other ÖVP figures. Whether he could achieve similar electoral successes again today is questionable." Sebastian Kurz himself has not yet made a clear statement about a comeback. Vogl sees the political situation in Austria as being of particular interest in German-speaking countries, but puts it into perspective: "Austria is not a player like Germany. But it does matter who governs here - be it a Putin friend like Kickl or a conservative-liberal government."