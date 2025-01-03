Automatically saved design

Pipeline from the 1950s

Strabag and UU are to carry out the so-called Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Program (HARP). This is a concession project. The Haweswater Aqueduct is a 110-kilometer-long pipeline that runs from the Lake District through Lancashire to Greater Manchester. Originally built in the 1950s, the pipeline needs to be thoroughly modernized, with the existing tunnel sections being replaced to ensure long-term supply to consumers, according to the Strabag statement. UU provides the wastewater services in the area.