“People with disabilities also have sexual needs”

"Krone": Ms. Philipp, you are the founder of the online portal "Liebe mit Handicap". How did you come up with the idea for such a platform?Leonie Philipp: Basically, it's been an issue for me for a long time because I grew up with a mom in a wheelchair. When I was 14, she was looking for a partner again and I wanted to support her. That was the first time I noticed that there were no offers for people with disabilities in particular. Then, in 2017, I trained as a specialist social care worker and I was told about an incident involving a neighbor who had been brutally abused and sexually assaulted. The woman had a cognitive impairment and was accommodated in our facility for three nights. She was severely traumatized after the rape. That was an additional impetus to tackle the issue.