Prostitute ordered
Clients stunned unnoticed: more victims wanted
Criminal duo arrested for robbery: The prostitute Maira and her "minder" Murat stole more than 10,000 euros in the district of Neunkirchen (Lower Austria) using knockout drops. The police are now looking for possible other victims.
After a few sips, suddenly nothing worked anymore. With an insidious plan, a criminal duo literally put out the lights for a 49-year-old man in the district of Neunkirchen. The man actually had something completely different in mind: on the night of November 27, the later victim ordered a prostitute to his home via an internet platform.
Victim lost consciousness
A short time later, the object of his desire arrived at the desired address. Accompanied by another man. The two visitors, Maira Elena S. and Murat K., pursued a predatory and insidious plan: the Romanian woman (22) and her 47-year-old "minder" wanted to cash in big. During a drink together, they poured plenty of alcohol and knockout drops down the 49-year-old's throat. The duo had mixed the narcotic substance into his drink unnoticed.
The man from the industrial district then involuntarily enjoyed an expensive nap instead of the purchased lovemaking. With a rude awakening: The next morning, the cuckold discovered that both his ATM card and all his cash were missing.
Police ask for tips and are looking for more victims
What's more, the robber couple had made several cash withdrawals and unauthorized transfers during the night. They stole a total of more than 10,000 euros. Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation succeeded in arresting the 22-year-old and her companion in their apartment in Neunkirchen only a short time later. Some of the loot was also seized. The two did not initially confess. The pair of criminals were taken to Wiener Neustadt prison.
The police are now looking for possible further victims. Information (also confidential if requested) can be obtained by calling 059/133-30 3333.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
