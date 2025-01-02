Clients stunned unnoticed: more victims wanted

Police ask for tips and are looking for more victims

What's more, the robber couple had made several cash withdrawals and unauthorized transfers during the night. They stole a total of more than 10,000 euros. Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation succeeded in arresting the 22-year-old and her companion in their apartment in Neunkirchen only a short time later. Some of the loot was also seized. The two did not initially confess. The pair of criminals were taken to Wiener Neustadt prison.