Streaming and linear TV are increasingly converging

This is because some players have not yet reached the profit zone. And the battle for programming - the best series and most popular films - is becoming more aggressive. Some program producers are also refusing to participate. Germany's most important auteur filmmaker Wim Wenders ("Paris, Texas"), for example: "I don't work with the streamers because they are too greedy for me, they keep all the rights," says the filmmaker to Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "What do they want to do with the content? After exploitation, they all go into a big vault and many are then dead for all time."