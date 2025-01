Trieste: Dead man from Graz is said to have been a hospital doctor

The couple from Graz had traveled to Trieste to celebrate New Year's Eve with friends. However, they were unable to reach the 63-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife on Monday, and at around 9 p.m. the fire department entered the accommodation and detected carbon monoxide. There was no rescue for the man from Graz, his wife was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Ten other people in the building are said to have shown minor signs of poisoning. The public prosecutor's office in Trieste has opened an investigation.