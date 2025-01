Insolvency balance sheet

No November salaries and wages for more than 3,600 employees, who are still waiting for the majority of their Christmas bonuses because both will not be transferred by the insolvency compensation fund until the next few weeks - the mega-bankruptcy of KTM hit the motorcycle manufacturer's employees with full force. In addition to the tough wait for the payments, the wave of redundancies began just a few days after the opening of insolvency proceedings: 250 people were informed at the beginning of December that they would have to leave...