“I enjoyed the match against Djokovic!”

In which Alexander Erler and his new doubles regular partner Andreas Mies only lost out due to a single (!) loss of serve in the Champions tie-break (2:3). "That's not the only thing that demonstrates that we were on an equal footing against the best tennis players in the world," said the 27-year-old from Kufstein with a smile on his face, "you don't notice much difference with strong service and good returns." Novak Djokovic, with 24 Grand Slam titles the most successful among the top greats, and Nick Kyrgios ("everyone thinks it's an honor to play with him - no, it's an honor to play with me"), mega-talent and Australian enfant terrible (ex-13th) - quality and experience en masse. "I can hardly say how proud I am to have even been on court against Djokovic!"