Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alex Erler in Brisbane

“I enjoyed the match against Djokovic!”

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 09:00

A start to the new ATP Tour season against top tennis stars that was ultimately lost by a single mini-break: For Alexander Erler, the 4:6, 7:6 (4), 8:10 against Novak Djokovic (Ser) and Nick Kyrgios (Aus) in Brisbane was nevertheless a "mega cool experience"!

0 Kommentare

They battled for no less than 108 minutes on the packed center court of the Queensland Tennis Centre (5800 fans), fighting for every point in an extremely close match. "I think it was a really great match to watch!"

Kyrgios &amp; Djokovic: The cheers were huge! (Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
Kyrgios &amp; Djokovic: The cheers were huge!
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

In which Alexander Erler and his new doubles regular partner Andreas Mies only lost out due to a single (!) loss of serve in the Champions tie-break (2:3). "That's not the only thing that demonstrates that we were on an equal footing against the best tennis players in the world," said the 27-year-old from Kufstein with a smile on his face, "you don't notice much difference with strong service and good returns." Novak Djokovic, with 24 Grand Slam titles the most successful among the top greats, and Nick Kyrgios ("everyone thinks it's an honor to play with him - no, it's an honor to play with me"), mega-talent and Australian enfant terrible (ex-13th) - quality and experience en masse. "I can hardly say how proud I am to have even been on court against Djokovic!"

Mies and Erler - Melbourne should be the highlight. (Bild: Alexander Scheuber)
Mies and Erler - Melbourne should be the highlight.
(Bild: Alexander Scheuber)

Nevertheless, there was a tear in his eye. "We had our chances to win against them in front of their crowd, but it was super-fair. That's a shame. But I enjoyed it, it was a cool experience."

Gearing up for Melbourne
Erler will help over the course of the long ATP season. He will now move to New Zealand with the veteran from Cologne (34) and try to win his first 2025 in Auckland. "The performance certainly gives us some confidence." To be well prepared for the first highlight of the season, the Australian Open in Melbourne.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gernot Gsellmann
Gernot Gsellmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf