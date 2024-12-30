Bayern survey
Germans vote Manuel Neuer “flop of the year”
Who would have thought it! Goalkeeping icon Manuel Neuer, of all people, was voted Bayern's "Flop of the Year" by users of the German newspaper "Bild"!
According to the newspaper, 131,250 fans took part in the voting from Christmas to December 30 (10 a.m.) - and the users' verdict was clear: 18 percent voted Neuer "Flop of the Year"!
"In the final phase of the year, the goalkeeper's red card contributed significantly to the team's 1:0 exit in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup against Bayer Leverkusen. The keeper also suffered a broken rib during the action and has been missing for four games," according to the "Bild" analysis. "In addition, the tactics of coach Vincent Kompany (38) with the offensive style of play contributed to the fact that Neuer had more ball contacts outside the penalty area and also more wobbles in the game."
Second place for "Flop of the Year" went to Sacha Boey with twelve percent, followed by Hiroki Ito and Leroy Sane with nine percent each.
"Player of the year"
Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala was voted Bayern's "Player of the Year" by a wide margin. The 21-year-old superstar received an incredible 51% of user votes. Second place went to Harry Kane with eight percent of the votes and third place to Joshua Kimmich with seven percent.
