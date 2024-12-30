Germans vote Manuel Neuer “flop of the year”

"In the final phase of the year, the goalkeeper's red card contributed significantly to the team's 1:0 exit in the round of 16 of the DFB Cup against Bayer Leverkusen. The keeper also suffered a broken rib during the action and has been missing for four games," according to the "Bild" analysis. "In addition, the tactics of coach Vincent Kompany (38) with the offensive style of play contributed to the fact that Neuer had more ball contacts outside the penalty area and also more wobbles in the game."