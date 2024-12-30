Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trace at the bottom of the sea

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 12:41

Last week, an underwater cable was damaged off Finland. Russia was suspected. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas is now calling for consequences - and not just with regard to the so-called shadow fleet.

0 Kommentare

For the first time, the EU is blaming Russia for the increase in acts of sabotage in Europe. "Sabotage in Europe has increased since Russia started its war against Ukraine", EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas told the newspaper "Welt".

Zitat Icon

Sabotage in Europe has increased since Russia started its war against Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas (Bild: AFP/Ludovic MARIN)

EU-Chefdiplomatin Kaja Kallas

Bild: AFP/Ludovic MARIN

The latest sabotage attempts, in particular the damage to the "Estlink 2" submarine cable in the Baltic Sea, are not isolated incidents, but part of a pattern of coordinated actions to destabilize European infrastructure.

"The trail is dozens of kilometers long"
The EU suspects that the anchor of an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet damaged the cable. Finnish investigators found a suspicious drag mark on the seabed. "The trail is dozens of kilometers long," said investigator Sami Paila.

The oil tanker "Eagle S" is said to belong to the Russian shadow fleet and to have destroyed the underwater power cable "Estlink 2" in the Baltic Sea with its anchor. (Bild: AFP/Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP)
The oil tanker "Eagle S" is said to belong to the Russian shadow fleet and to have destroyed the underwater power cable "Estlink 2" in the Baltic Sea with its anchor.
(Bild: AFP/Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP)

Kallas therefore announced stronger action against the Russian ships, which are also held responsible for environmental pollution and the circumvention of sanctions.

The EU foreign policy chief also commented on the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane in Kazakhstan with 38 fatalities, for which Russian ruler Vladimir Putin apologized at the weekend but did not accept direct responsibility.

"There is more and more evidence that the Russian air defense shot down the passenger plane." The responsibility ultimately lies with Moscow. Russia's war against Ukraine had "only created the conditions for this accident to happen". The Russian air defense probably wanted to disable a Ukrainian drone.

Kallas to Trump: Take a tough stance towards Russia
Kallas called on the government in Washington to take a confident and tough stance towards Russia in future, even under Donald Trump's presidency. "Help for Ukraine is not a handout, but an investment in the security of us all. If the United States takes a strong stance against Russia, this will prevent trouble with China. Supporting Ukraine saves Americans from future conflicts."

According to Kallas, new avenues should be explored in order to provide Ukraine with greater financial support. "Russia should pay for the damage that has been done. Kiev's demand for compensation is legitimate. We should discuss how some of the frozen (Russian) assets or the entire amount can be used to strengthen Ukraine."

So far, according to an EU decision, only the interest profits have been siphoned off and invested in military equipment for Ukraine, while the reserves of the Russian central bank (around 210 billion euros) have remained untouched.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf