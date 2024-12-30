An unsparing look at our economy

Especially at the most contemplative time of the year, we need to take an unsparing look at the debt and economic crisis in our country. We are currently in an acute downward spiral that is endangering our prosperity. It is therefore better for our government negotiators to realize today than tomorrow that we are in a global competition. It would be pure denial of reality if we did not recognize that the USA is currently taking moderate measures by promoting successful captains of industry to government offices. This is a model that would also suit Austria well.