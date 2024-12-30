"Krone" guest commentary
An unsparing look at our economy
Especially at the most contemplative time of the year, we need to take an unsparing look at the debt and economic crisis in our country. We are currently in an acute downward spiral that is endangering our prosperity. It is therefore better for our government negotiators to realize today than tomorrow that we are in a global competition. It would be pure denial of reality if we did not recognize that the USA is currently taking moderate measures by promoting successful captains of industry to government offices. This is a model that would also suit Austria well.
Thousands of people have lost their jobs in Austria in recent months. If we want to reverse this trend, we must become the most business-friendly country in Europe. Only profitable companies create jobs, tax revenues and purchasing power.
The future government should temporarily halve corporation tax, not only for companies that are setting up in Austria, but also for long-established cash cows such as Red Bull. That would be a real boost. Tax competition attracts successful companies and promotes prosperity, see Switzerland. In addition, liberal legislation would be needed in order to score points in future technologies such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.
In fact, this is not a pious wish. If we don't come to our senses as quickly as possible, we will soon find ourselves in the worst recession in 80 years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.