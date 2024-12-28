Avalanches and co.
Digital safety highlights dangers in winter
The state has been using several online platforms for years to provide more information on winter sports. Exercises, information and warnings are part of this. Free services are intended to help.
After several serious avalanche accidents in Tyrol recently - the one in Zillertal reportedly claimed two lives - the risks on the snow-covered mountains have become clear. Snow and winter fun attract winter sports enthusiasts to the mountains. Avalanches in open terrain are not uncommon in many parts of the country, especially with the current danger levels.
Platforms to raise awareness
In order to prevent and educate people about this danger, the province of Tyrol provides a variety of free digital aids. These range from information on avalanche danger and rules of conduct to warning messages and digital emergency call solutions.
Services at a glance:
- Euregio Avalanche Report: Since 2018, this has provided daily updates on the avalanche situation in Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino. Forecasts for the coming day are provided at 5 pm.
- Province of Tyrol app: In the event of high or very high avalanche danger, the province sends push notifications to cell phones. The app also provides access to around 170 webcams along the Tyrolean provincial roads. There is also access to weather reports and warnings from GeoSphere Austria.
- Emergency Avalanche VR: This training simulator provides realistic exercises for emergencies. With virtual reality technology, users can train their behavior in the event of an avalanche.
- SNOBS: This allows users to send observations on the snow and avalanche situation directly to the Tyrol Avalanche Warning Service. This data helps to create forecasts.
- Snow.institute: This platform provides knowledge about snow, ice and avalanche risks and is particularly suitable for young people.
- SOS-EU-Alp App: This app transmits location data directly to the relevant control center. This enables rescue teams to reach the scene of an accident quickly and efficiently. It also establishes a connection to the control center to clarify further details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.