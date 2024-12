“Jeans wearer” Carlsen causes a chess scandal

After his second game of the day, Carlsen was fined 200 US dollars by the organizer and given an ultimatum to change immediately. However, Carlsen refused to do so and was subsequently disqualified for round nine. He had come from lunch, the chess star explained. "I put on a shirt and a jacket and to be honest I didn't even think about jeans and even changed my shoes." He had offered to change tomorrow, but this was not accepted. "At that point it became a matter of principle for me," Carlsen said.