With the “Bergkrone” in Kartitsch to the mountain Christmas

Traditions at the mountain Christmas

For years, the people of Kartitsch have been showing locals and guests on the square in front of the church how Christmas used to be celebrated in the mountains. East Tyrolean craftsmen, fortune smiths and glassblowers present their traditional crafts and show the different ways in which wood and hay were once carried from the mountain to the valley. There is also an aroma workshop and stalls selling jam, cheese, felt and wool products. Organizer Leo Klammer: "There is a great programme for children with fairy tales and cookies."