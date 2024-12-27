Child (3) also in the car
Horrific accident in a gallery leaves three injured
Wild traffic accident on Friday afternoon in a gallery on the L16 in the Tyrolean Pitztal! Two vehicles collided head-on. Three people - including a three-year-old child - were injured in the collision.
The accident occurred at around 2 pm in the Schützesgalerie in the municipality of St. Leonhard im Pitztal. A local man (49) is believed to have overshot the middle of the road with his pick-up and crashed head-on into the small car of an 86-year-old man. "The off-road vehicle skidded around 20 meters after the collision and collided with the car of a 68-year-old Austrian woman," explained the police. The small car was pushed against a gallery support after the violent collision.
Man cut out of the wreck
The 86-year-old man had to be freed from the completely destroyed wreckage by the fire department using rescue shears. He was flown to hospital in Zams by emergency helicopter. The 49-year-old and his son (3), who was traveling in the car, were also injured and had to be taken to hospital. The 68-year-old woman remained uninjured.
Police are looking for witnesses
"The Pitztal country road was completely closed in both directions during the rescue and recovery work. After around an hour, the road was cleared by the fire departments present and one lane was reopened," said the Plangeross fire department. The police in Wenns are now looking for witnesses to fully clarify the circumstances of the accident (phone 059133/7109).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
