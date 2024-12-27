Horrific accident in a gallery leaves three injured

The accident occurred at around 2 pm in the Schützesgalerie in the municipality of St. Leonhard im Pitztal. A local man (49) is believed to have overshot the middle of the road with his pick-up and crashed head-on into the small car of an 86-year-old man. "The off-road vehicle skidded around 20 meters after the collision and collided with the car of a 68-year-old Austrian woman," explained the police. The small car was pushed against a gallery support after the violent collision.