Pioneers give up red lantern and challenge champions

As the year draws to a close, the Pioneers Vorarlberg are finally getting back on track! After the clear 4:1 at Asiago, the Ländle-Cracks now also won their home game against the Innsbrucker Haie 5:2 (1:1, 2:1, 2:0). And in doing so, they also handed the red lantern in the ICE Hockey League to the Tyroleans, a huge relief for the team from Feldkirch. "We played as a team for the entire 60 minutes," said Head Coach Dylan Stanley, who was delighted with the short winning streak that followed many defeats. "It took a while, but now every player knows what they have to do. They have confidence again."