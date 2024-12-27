Pyrotechnics: Police warn against illegal firecrackers

Accidents due to carelessness

The police expressly warned against the use of unauthorized firecrackers and improper handling of fireworks. Many accidents and dangerous incidents involving pyrotechnics can be attributed to carelessness, carelessness and improper use. The handling of illegal, non-certified fireworks from abroad in particular poses a great potential danger. Violations of the Pyrotechnics Act, as in the case of the 17-year-old, can be punished with charges and penalties.