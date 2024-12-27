200 accidents a year
Pyrotechnics: Police warn against illegal firecrackers
On St. Stephen's Day, the Vienna police checked the import of illegal pyrotechnics at Floridsdorf station. Not only were 165 illegal firecrackers seized, but also a baton, brass knuckles and two knives. The police warn of the dangers of unauthorized fireworks and improper handling.
On St. Stephen's Day, the Vienna police carried out checks for the import of illegal pyrotechnics, particularly at Floridsdorf station. A baton, brass knuckles and two knives were seized. The baton and most of the 165 pieces of illegal pyrotechnics in category F3 and 150 pieces in category F4 were in the possession of a 17-year-old. The remaining items were found abandoned on the train, the police said.
Accidents due to carelessness
The police expressly warned against the use of unauthorized firecrackers and improper handling of fireworks. Many accidents and dangerous incidents involving pyrotechnics can be attributed to carelessness, carelessness and improper use. The handling of illegal, non-certified fireworks from abroad in particular poses a great potential danger. Violations of the Pyrotechnics Act, as in the case of the 17-year-old, can be punished with charges and penalties.
Those affected often have to live with lifelong restrictions. Hand injuries in particular often require several complex operations to repair a severely damaged hand.
Konstantin Bergmeister, Spezialist für Handchirurgie des Universitätsklinikums St. Pölten
Around 200 accidents per year
The Austrian Society of Plastic Surgeons (ÖGPRÄC) also warned against the improper use of pyrotechnics. Around 200 accidents involving fireworks occur in Austria every year, with two thirds of those injured being under the age of 24 and one in eight under the age of 14.
The enormous explosive power of illegal or modified explosive devices leads to war-like injuries, which often result in lifelong restrictions. According to Konstantin Bergmeister, hand surgeon at St. Pölten University Hospital, several complex operations are often necessary to restore the functions of the hand, particularly in the case of hand injuries.
