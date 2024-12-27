Veteran and jewel
Bayern strike list: No future under Kompany!
Bayern have recently experienced calmer times again under coach Vincent Kompany, but the Belgian's arrival has not improved the situation for all the professionals. Experienced player Eric Dier and attacking gem Mathys Tel are likely to be on the record champions' strike list.
Every year again ... the big Bayern breakthrough of Tel was predicted. After a strong summer pre-season, the Frenchman was also expected to finally make his mark under Kompany this year. However, the situation for the highly talented youngster has actually worsened since then.
At the start of the new season, the 19-year-old was even given opportunities in the starting eleven in the league and in the DFB Cup. The Frenchman was even allowed to start in the top match against Borussia Dortmund. However, without making much of an impression. He has yet to score or provide an assist. And Kompany seems to be slowly losing patience.
There is a lot of competition in Bayern's offense anyway, and Munich have been waiting a long time for Tel to finally crack. That's why Bayern can at least imagine a loan in January - perhaps it won't be a temporary departure ...
But Tel himself still wants to make his mark in Munich. The Frenchman believes in himself and is still not afraid of competition. That's why he's popular with the fans. In the long run, however, this will not be enough to give Kompany another chance.
Dier probably won't get a new contract
Meanwhile, defender Eric Dier is unlikely to have a future in Munich. The veteran, who joined from Tottenham at the beginning of the year, no longer plays a sporting role under Kompany. Even when the personnel situation in defense was tight, the Belgian did not rely on Dier.
It speaks volumes that Kompany even included Leon Goretzka, who had already been ruled out, in central defense. Dier made it into the starting eleven twice and also made seven short appearances. The Englishman's contract, which expires in the summer, is unlikely to be extended ...
