Review of the year 2024
These were the strangest stories of the year
Curious, curiouser, 2024! There were plenty of stories to make you smile again this year - especially in Salzburg. The "Krone" looks back and encounters musical dinosaurs, witches and a captain. .
International crises, wars, inflation! There were plenty of negative headlines in the past year. Curious stories were particularly good for the maltreated soul. And there were plenty of them in Salzburg in 2025 The "Krone" looks back at a few selected delicacies.
The dream continues! Arnold Panholzer enthusiastically showed "Krone" readers his life's work. He has been building his own boat for almost 20 years. After a dispute, he had to vacate his workshop. After a long back and forth, the hobbyist has now found a new place for his "Lady Moorea".
How jinxed! The venerable Lungau Shooting Society wanted to have its 190-year-old tradition declared an intangible world cultural heritage site. Unesco rejected the application. They took offense at the term "witch", which is an integral part of traditional shooting.
Anything but contemplative! At the "Salzburg Linien" Christmas party, an argument about music escalated to such an extent that fists flew. Police and paramedics had to be called out.
Animal return! In April, the tortoise "Schilli" escaped from St. Johann. The animal had been living with the Huber family for 41 years. "Schilli" had disappeared from the face of the earth for months. In the summer, workers found the animal by chance near the railroad tracks - not far from the Huber family home. "We still don't know exactly how she escaped," says Christoph Huber.
It was the strangest concert of the year! The men from "Heavysaurus" came to Salzburg for the first time at the end of February. The musicians slipped into dinosaur costumes and played heavy metal with child-friendly lyrics. Hundreds of young visitors to the Hallwang Cultural Center were thrilled.
Cheers! Sardinia winemaker Mattia Muggittu famously fought a legal battle with Salzburg drinks giant Red Bull in 2023. The energy drink manufacturer argued that he had allegedly copied the logo for his wine from the Fuschler. The court rejected the claim. Muggittu now supplies the soccer club SV Austria Salzburg - the Red Bulls' arch-rivals.
This dispute had it all! The self-proclaimed "solar rebel" Michael Resch constructed a special photovoltaic system for his house in Anif, enabling him to be almost self-sufficient in electricity.
The local authority demanded that the solar panels be removed - thanks in part to the help of the "Krone" newspaper, the inventor was allowed to keep his construction.
