Ceramico Stoob
Stone slabs from Stoob for the Roman town of Carnuntum
Almost everyone has visited the Roman city of Carnuntum at school. A teacher from the Stoob ceramics school is now helping to restore it.
The Romans were a clever people. In their time, they invented many things that we still benefit from today. And what would that be, for example? Cranes, roof tiles, cement, sewage systems, water supply - and underfloor heating! And that's where Ceramico and the Stoob State Technical College for Tiles, Ceramics and Stove Construction come into play.
Slabs for the substructure of the underfloor heating systems are currently being produced there. They are to be installed in the Roman city of Carnuntum. The "master of the slab" is Manfred Ringhofer. He is a ceramics teacher at the technical college and CEO of Ceramico Gmbh. Even for him, the task of producing the 60 x 60 centimeter large and seven centimeter high slabs was a challenge.
A lot of know-how and the trick with the sawdust
Ringhofer ordered a special clay for the realization. However, it was not quite as easy as he had hoped. Once he had built a robust mold of the right size out of wood, the next problem arose. "Clay dries from the outside in. The difficulty is that once it is dry on the outside, the moisture can no longer get out from the inside. The slabs crack," explains the professional. So he went into the experimental phase. "It only worked when I mixed sawdust into the clay," says the ceramist. The slabs can now dry thoroughly, which takes around three to four weeks. Then they are fired at 980 degrees. One slab weighs between 68 and 70 kilos. 50 pieces will be delivered at the end of January and the rest by the end of 2025.
