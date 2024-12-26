Stone slabs from Stoob for the Roman town of Carnuntum

A lot of know-how and the trick with the sawdust

Ringhofer ordered a special clay for the realization. However, it was not quite as easy as he had hoped. Once he had built a robust mold of the right size out of wood, the next problem arose. "Clay dries from the outside in. The difficulty is that once it is dry on the outside, the moisture can no longer get out from the inside. The slabs crack," explains the professional. So he went into the experimental phase. "It only worked when I mixed sawdust into the clay," says the ceramist. The slabs can now dry thoroughly, which takes around three to four weeks. Then they are fired at 980 degrees. One slab weighs between 68 and 70 kilos. 50 pieces will be delivered at the end of January and the rest by the end of 2025.