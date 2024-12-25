Made Assad rich
Rebels burn one million Captagon pills
It was produced in the Assad regime's drug kitchens, among other things, to help the dictator become even richer: Captagon, the "cocaine of the poor", the jihadist drug of Hamas. The new rulers in Syria have now burned around one million pills and tons of other narcotics.
A journalist from the AFP news agency observed how fires were set to the drugs in the courtyard of a building belonging to the former Syrian security apparatus in the capital Damascus. "We found a large quantity of Captagon, about a million pills," said a representative of the new rulers.
Also cannabis and other narcotics
The drug find was a stash of cannabis, the painkiller Tramadol and around 50 bags of pink Captagon pills, the AFP journalist noted.
The trade in Captagon had made Syria the largest drug state in the world under the ousted long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad. Captagon was by far Syria's most important export, eclipsing all legal exports, according to AFP research based on official data from 2022.
Saudi Arabia is the largest market
Saudi Arabia is the largest market in the Middle East. Captagon is the party drug of the rich elite there and is far less taboo than alcohol. But it is also used by ordinary workers to keep up with the hellish pace of work. Captagon was originally used as a drug to treat narcolepsy and attention deficit disorder.
Almost two and a half weeks ago, fighters from the Islamist militia Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and groups allied with it took over the capital Damascus and ended the decades-long rule of the Assad family. Since then, the new rulers have been trying to reorganize state structures and rebuild the country, which has been severely scarred by almost 14 years of civil war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.