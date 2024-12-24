SOS tips: How to get through Christmas safely

Tip 5 - Don't set up a stressful program

It's not compulsory to rush through the living rooms of all your uncles, aunts, cousins and neighbors during the holidays. Only make plans for visits that you really want to make and that fit in with your schedule. If your children don't want to come along to all the visits, you should accept that too. It's better to go alone than to have your grumpy offspring with you.

Tip 6 - Change what didn't work last year this year

Do you get into arguments every year because your partner wants to go to a restaurant with their friends over the Christmas holidays? Don't insist on being together all the time and spend some quality time alone. You'll be amazed at how much the mood changes for the better if you give in once in a while or don't insist on a tradition or habit that only leads to arguments.