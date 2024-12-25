The legends are coming
This event provides real gang magic
Only a few days left! On December 27 (kick-off from 3 p.m., admission from 2 p.m.), the Lions Club Graz invites you to the charity indoor soccer tournament of the legends at the Raiffeisen Sportpark. The tournament is sold out, 3000 fans are expected - the "Krone" presents the magic of the soccer stars of yesteryear, reports in the newspaper and on digital channels.
This band magic makes fans' hearts beat faster! On December 27, the fifth edition of the legendary indoor charity tournament of soccer legends will take place at the Graz Sportpark. The event organized by the Lions Club Graz is once again dedicated to a good cause.
The tournament is supported by strong partners - such as Steiermärkische Sparkasse. Board member Dr. Oliver Kröpfl is looking forward to the tournament: "Once again, we'll be playing for a good cause. Legendary teams from Sturm, Bayern Munich and the Croatian national team will provide top-class soccer moments. Former team players, top scorers and players of the year will show off their skills on the soccer pitch in Graz and inspire the spectators in the stands. And they all have a common goal - to help people in need. The motto of the Lions is: 'We serve' - a guiding principle that focuses on serving others. As Steiermärkische Sparkasse, we support this philosophy. Together with the fans, we want to make a contribution to help people in need and strengthen the community."
Harry Kane's jersey
Although the tournament has long been sold out and 3,000 fans are expected, you can still support it. Because: As part of the tournament, a charity auction will once again take place this year in cooperation with and on www.aurena.at. Fans can look forward to delicacies from the world of sport. The auction's special treat is a jersey from superstar Harry Kane! With all the signatures of last season's Bayern team. The winning bid for all the auction's delicacies will be made on the day of the tournament. And to raise even more donations for the good cause, there will also be the opportunity to purchase fan messages from soccer icons via "FanInvest".
