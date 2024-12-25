This event provides real gang magic

The tournament is supported by strong partners - such as Steiermärkische Sparkasse. Board member Dr. Oliver Kröpfl is looking forward to the tournament: "Once again, we'll be playing for a good cause. Legendary teams from Sturm, Bayern Munich and the Croatian national team will provide top-class soccer moments. Former team players, top scorers and players of the year will show off their skills on the soccer pitch in Graz and inspire the spectators in the stands. And they all have a common goal - to help people in need. The motto of the Lions is: 'We serve' - a guiding principle that focuses on serving others. As Steiermärkische Sparkasse, we support this philosophy. Together with the fans, we want to make a contribution to help people in need and strengthen the community."