Girl from Wels accompanies Pope Francis

Ludovica, who will be accompanied by her parents, will be dressed in an Upper Austrian dirndl, and the other participating children from all over the world will also be wearing their national costumes. The girl, the offspring of an emigrant family living in Rome, is currently preparing for her First Communion in spring in the German-speaking parish of Santa Maria dell'Anima. The plan is for the children to carry flowers and, together with Pope Francis, offer them to the wooden baby Jesus in the crib set up in St. Peter's Basilica towards the end of the celebration. "When the invitation came, we didn't hesitate for a second - because there will never be another opportunity like this," Ludovica's parents told Kathpress.