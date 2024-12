Rest for the home World Championships awaits under the Christmas tree

The Christ Child will have to do a lot of work on Tuesday! After their bitter experiences at the "Mini World Championships" in the Dolomites, Austria's men's skiers are in dire need of a mood booster. Marco Schwarz left Alta Badia with a clear desire for Christmas harmony: "Now I'm looking forward to Christmas, a good meal - and then we'll start again," he said after a disappointing 44th place in the slalom, after which the Carinthian angrily fired his ski poles into the corner and gave away his start number to children in the audience.