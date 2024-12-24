On Christmas duty
When Christmas Eve also becomes a working day
The emergency services, the railroads, hospitals and care homes - when most people are out giving presents, they are at work.
When the Christ Child arrives in many places, they are on duty for others. They often work voluntarily while others celebrate Christmas with their families. Like Markus Pruckner. The ÖBB employee from Amstetten works on December 24 - and has done so for many years. "The atmosphere is always very good at Christmas. We have a meal together with our colleagues, which is a very nice tradition," explains Pruckner. Everything is well coordinated with the family beforehand.
Christmas peace at the station
Ingo Dutter and Martin Gruber are also on duty on Christmas Eve. From 6.30 p.m., the two ÖBB security guards provide the necessary Christmas peace at St. Pölten station. "It's really something special because every colleague takes something different to eat from home and we can enjoy it at a quiet time," says Gruber. "Most customers are also more relaxed," says Dutter. For 15 years, he has been moving his personal gift-giving up to work. "My family is used to it, my son is happy when his dad leaves him alone with the presents," he smiles.
On hand for emergencies
The Red Cross staff are also on holiday duty. Instead of celebrating in comfort, they are always on the road or at the office. Whether it's home nursing care, the emergency number, service center or rescue service - more than 400 of the full-time and volunteer employees are on hand in Lower Austria during the festive season when help is needed. At peak times in the morning, there are almost 640 people working in the rescue service throughout Lower Austria. There are also 28 full-time home nursing staff. "It's a nice custom for many people to work together on public holidays," explains Provincial Rescue Commander Wolfgang Frühwirt. "Our district offices are staffed around the clock, the safety network in Lower Austria is tightly woven," emphasizes Lower Austrian Red Cross President Hans Ebner.
No break from work on public holidays
So that the population can enjoy the holidays in this country without worrying, the police and fire department are of course also working tirelessly at Christmas. There is also no break for the carers in care homes and the doctors and nursing staff in hospitals. Nevertheless, they make every effort to create a contemplative atmosphere on Christmas Eve. At the University Hospital in St. Pölten, for example, Christmas carols are played in the hospital chapel and Christmas mass is broadcast to all patient rooms via in-house TV.
