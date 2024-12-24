When Christmas Eve also becomes a working day

On hand for emergencies

The Red Cross staff are also on holiday duty. Instead of celebrating in comfort, they are always on the road or at the office. Whether it's home nursing care, the emergency number, service center or rescue service - more than 400 of the full-time and volunteer employees are on hand in Lower Austria during the festive season when help is needed. At peak times in the morning, there are almost 640 people working in the rescue service throughout Lower Austria. There are also 28 full-time home nursing staff. "It's a nice custom for many people to work together on public holidays," explains Provincial Rescue Commander Wolfgang Frühwirt. "Our district offices are staffed around the clock, the safety network in Lower Austria is tightly woven," emphasizes Lower Austrian Red Cross President Hans Ebner.