Renting instead of buying
China sees “huge” potential for consumption
According to state media, Chinese domestic demand is gaining momentum thanks to new sales tactics. More and more consumers are opting to rent expensive consumer goods such as cameras or handbags instead of buying them.
This model opens up a "new perspective" for companies, as the official People's Daily newspaper reported on Monday. New consumer formats offer "huge" potential. Internet platforms, for example, allow consumers to rent a drone for one yuan (13 cents) per day, whereas it normally costs more than 5,000 yuan (660 euros). A "99 percent new" Louis Vuitton handbag can be rented for 35 yuan, as one offer on a popular shopping app showed.
Similar offers also exist in Europe, and rented goods are often advertised as a more sustainable alternative to buying. However, it remains questionable whether this new form of consumption actually uses fewer resources.
According to official Chinese statistics, retail sales have fallen short of expectations this year. They only grew by 3.5 percent from January to November. In 2023, they had risen more than twice as much at 7.2 percent.
China grants discounts when trading in old products
To boost consumption, China introduced a trade-in system this year. It allows customers to get discounts when trading in old appliances, bicycles and even cars. According to official figures, sales under this program exceeded one trillion yuan (around 132 billion euros) this year.
Private demand is sluggish
The world's second-largest economy after the USA is relying primarily on industry and exports this year, while demand from private households is sluggish, partly due to the severe real estate crisis. Economists are advising the government to gear its policy more towards consumers - partly because US President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose high tariffs on Chinese goods.
At a meeting this month, top officials from the ruling Communist Party declared that China should "vigorously" boost consumption next year and try to increase domestic demand "in all directions".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.