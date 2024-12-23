China sees “huge” potential for consumption

This model opens up a "new perspective" for companies, as the official People's Daily newspaper reported on Monday. New consumer formats offer "huge" potential. Internet platforms, for example, allow consumers to rent a drone for one yuan (13 cents) per day, whereas it normally costs more than 5,000 yuan (660 euros). A "99 percent new" Louis Vuitton handbag can be rented for 35 yuan, as one offer on a popular shopping app showed.