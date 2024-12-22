At least one year
Albania to shut down TikTok platform in January
In Albania, the online network TikTok, which is particularly popular with children and young people, will be completely shut down from the beginning of 2025. The video platform will be blocked for at least a year, announced Albanian head of government Edi Rama.
"TikTok is the crook in the neighborhood," said Rama on Saturday at a meeting with teachers, parents and psychologists in Tirana. "We will chase this crook out of our neighborhood for a year." Albania will shut down the service for a year from January and start educational programs for children, the head of government explained. Parents should also be supported in "accompanying the development of their children".
The measure comes just a few weeks after a 14-year-old was killed and another injured in a fight between pupils in Tirana that started in online media. The case sparked a debate among psychologists, parents and educational institutions about the influence of online networks on young people and children.
"In China, TikTok spreads information on how students can follow lessons, how to protect nature and uphold customs. Why do we only see trash and filth on TikTok outside China? Do we need that?" said Rama.
Platform controversial in many countries
The video platform TikTok, which belongs to the Chinese group ByteDance, is highly controversial in many countries. At the end of November, the Australian parliament passed a social media ban for under-16s.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described social media as a "platform for peer pressure, a driving force for fear, a tool for scammers and a tool for online predators". He would like to see Australia's young people get away from their cell phone screens and do sports instead.
Several states restrict online networks
Previously, several states had already restricted access to online networks for children. In June, the Spanish parliament passed an age limit of 16 for access to social media platforms. In the US state of Florida, a law will come into force in January that prohibits the creation of social media accounts for children under the age of 14.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.