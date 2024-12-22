Mikl-Leitner puts pressure on federal negotiators

It is "evident" that Austria primarily has a spending problem, said the provincial governor. Every budget item should be closely scrutinized - as Lower Austria had planned to do with a task review to make the administration more efficient. In the negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, the discussed end to the climate bonus and educational leave were "certainly two positions that can be agreed upon" and would also bring in "decent sums". Regarding the Pinken's proposal to involve the heads of the provinces in the coalition talks, Mikl-Leitner said: "Of course, the provincial governors are in permanent contact with the negotiating teams."