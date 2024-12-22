Politics in turmoil
Mikl-Leitner puts pressure on federal negotiators
Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, is continuing to put pressure on the coalition negotiators in the federal government. "It is not enough to come to the lowest common denominator", "real lighthouse projects" and "big ideas" are needed, said the ÖVP politician.
The most important thing is to "negotiate seriously and, above all, honestly and quickly". Ahead of the municipal elections on 26 January, the state party leader sees "generally massive headwinds" for the ÖVP.
It is "evident" that Austria primarily has a spending problem, said the provincial governor. Every budget item should be closely scrutinized - as Lower Austria had planned to do with a task review to make the administration more efficient. In the negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, the discussed end to the climate bonus and educational leave were "certainly two positions that can be agreed upon" and would also bring in "decent sums". Regarding the Pinken's proposal to involve the heads of the provinces in the coalition talks, Mikl-Leitner said: "Of course, the provincial governors are in permanent contact with the negotiating teams."
"Do not accept opposing societies"
In the government negotiations, it is important to focus on the "greatest concerns" of the people: Loss of prosperity and the "identity of our country". It is "the order of the day to relieve and not burden". The next federal government must strengthen competitiveness and stop deindustrialization - for example with tax-free overtime and a reduction in bureaucracy, demanded Mikl-Leitner. The head of the province also sees a need for action on grid costs: Lower Austria, as a "model pupil" in the production of renewable energy, "must not be penalized."
In addition, the federal government needs to take a "very clear stance against those unwilling to integrate". In recent years and decades, "misunderstood tolerance has been practiced throughout Europe", which is "home-made": "We must and should expect people who come to us to abide by our laws, to adapt to our society and, above all, to accept our way of life and equal treatment." Once again, Mikl-Leitner insisted on stricter rules for citizenship and penalties for those unwilling to integrate: "This is a very clear message that we do not accept opposing societies."
When asked about a black-blue coalition as a possible alternative to a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS in the federal government, the Black Party leader said: "Now is no time for speculation. We need to negotiate seriously and quickly, put ideology aside and look for the best way to generate growth again."
