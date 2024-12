Are you the new Haider, Mr. Kunasek?

The path to Mario Kunasek's new office in Graz Castle is lined with moving boxes, keys are being sought for many doors and the Christmas tree is still bare in a corner. 24 hours after being sworn in by the Federal President, the new Styrian governor is sitting in front of a colorful painting of the Erzberg, "the only one they left here," he laughs, pointing to the empty walls. The cuffs of his white shirt bear the initials MK, his tie is blue-green, perhaps an allusion to the blue victory in the green Mark. There is an Advent wreath on the coffee table and we light all the candles - almost a festive moment.