“Laimer will certainly never forget these days”

However, the joy over the resounding victory against Leipzig ("We can be completely satisfied") was overshadowed by the terrorist attack in Magdeburg. Out of consideration for the victims, Bayern decided to forgo the planned Christmas party in the sold-out Allianz Arena. Tens of thousands of spectators listened devoutly to the Tölz Boys' Choir singing "Silent Night, Holy Night". "You could see from the stadium's reaction that people want one thing: Peace. But unfortunately we live in a world that is crazy," said Freund, who was also deeply saddened.