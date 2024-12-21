Bayern sports director:
“Laimer will certainly never forget these days”
A daughter on Thursday, a goal on Friday: Bayern player Konrad Laimer had probably the best 48 hours of his life. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper after the final whistle, sporting director Christoph Freund was not only happy for his protégé, but also about a reunion.
It could hardly be more beautiful! Ines-Sarah Laimer gave birth to a little daughter on Thursday. On Friday, husband Konrad was in the starting eleven in the top match of the German Bundesliga against RB Leipzig and scored the home side's second goal in the record champions' 5:1 victory. "The past 48 hours have been full of emotions. I still can't process everything," said the Aberseer in a TV interview after the final whistle.
"This is something extraordinary before Christmas. Konny has given himself a second present with the goal," said a delighted sports director Christoph Freund in an interview with the "Krone" on behalf of his protégé. The 47-year-old already knows him from their time together at Salzburg.
"Have had a great development"
Just like Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager and Benjamin Sesko, who, like coach Marco Rose, his "co" Alexander Zickler and athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger, are under contract with the Saxons. "A reunion like this is very special. These players have grown up with us and it's great to see the careers they've had. They've had a great development," said the Pinzgau official with pride.
Also positive: Including Christoph Baumgartner, four ÖFB team players were on the pitch in the top match. Another indication of the high quality of the Austrian national team.
However, the joy over the resounding victory against Leipzig ("We can be completely satisfied") was overshadowed by the terrorist attack in Magdeburg. Out of consideration for the victims, Bayern decided to forgo the planned Christmas party in the sold-out Allianz Arena. Tens of thousands of spectators listened devoutly to the Tölz Boys' Choir singing "Silent Night, Holy Night". "You could see from the stadium's reaction that people want one thing: Peace. But unfortunately we live in a world that is crazy," said Freund, who was also deeply saddened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
