Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bayern sports director:

“Laimer will certainly never forget these days”

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 19:30

A daughter on Thursday, a goal on Friday: Bayern player Konrad Laimer had probably the best 48 hours of his life. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper after the final whistle, sporting director Christoph Freund was not only happy for his protégé, but also about a reunion. 

0 Kommentare

It could hardly be more beautiful! Ines-Sarah Laimer gave birth to a little daughter on Thursday. On Friday, husband Konrad was in the starting eleven in the top match of the German Bundesliga against RB Leipzig and scored the home side's second goal in the record champions' 5:1 victory. "The past 48 hours have been full of emotions. I still can't process everything," said the Aberseer in a TV interview after the final whistle.

"This is something extraordinary before Christmas. Konny has given himself a second present with the goal," said a delighted sports director Christoph Freund in an interview with the "Krone" on behalf of his protégé. The 47-year-old already knows him from their time together at Salzburg. 

Nicolas Seiwald (in a duel with world-class striker Harry Kane) was one of four Austrians on the pitch in Germany's top match. (Bild: EPA)
Nicolas Seiwald (in a duel with world-class striker Harry Kane) was one of four Austrians on the pitch in Germany's top match.
(Bild: EPA)

"Have had a great development"
Just like Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager and Benjamin Sesko, who, like coach Marco Rose, his "co" Alexander Zickler and athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger, are under contract with the Saxons. "A reunion like this is very special. These players have grown up with us and it's great to see the careers they've had. They've had a great development," said the Pinzgau official with pride.

Also positive: Including Christoph Baumgartner, four ÖFB team players were on the pitch in the top match. Another indication of the high quality of the Austrian national team. 

However, the joy over the resounding victory against Leipzig ("We can be completely satisfied") was overshadowed by the terrorist attack in Magdeburg. Out of consideration for the victims, Bayern decided to forgo the planned Christmas party in the sold-out Allianz Arena. Tens of thousands of spectators listened devoutly to the Tölz Boys' Choir singing "Silent Night, Holy Night". "You could see from the stadium's reaction that people want one thing: Peace. But unfortunately we live in a world that is crazy," said Freund, who was also deeply saddened.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf