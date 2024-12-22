Profit for pilot region
“Tailwind” after the end of the electricity price brake
Martin Litschauer, the Green ex-national councillor and deputy mayor of Waidhofen an der Thaya in the Waldviertel region, is certain that the great efforts for a wind pilot region will pay off from the turn of the year. This is because a price cap has been agreed with the local wind energy provider WEB.
The waters ran high in the spring in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya in the Waldviertel when there was a referendum on the expansion of wind power in five municipalities, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
Three out of five municipalities voted in favor
In the three municipalities of Waidhofen, Thaya and Karlstein, the citizens decided in favor of the expansion - at the time with the tempting offer from the local project developer WEB Windenergie to be able to purchase energy at low cost for the cooperation.
Advantages from the abolition of the electricity price cap
"From January 1, we will be able to draw a clear advantage from this. This is because the state electricity price cap will have expired," says Martin Litschauer, former Green Party member of the National Council and Deputy Mayor of Waidhofen. There is an electricity price cap for the wind power pilot region, which is secured at 9.9 cents per kilowatt hour until July 31, 2026. After that - for a total of ten years - the price may not become more expensive than 11.9 cents.
Price for the wind pilot region
The region has already been awarded the Eurosolar Austria Solar Prize for the referendum, the electricity price cap and the energy community established as part of the municipal merger. Soon, private individuals will also be able to join the energy community, and local wind power will be used immediately after the expansion.
