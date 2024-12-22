“Tailwind” after the end of the electricity price brake

Advantages from the abolition of the electricity price cap

"From January 1, we will be able to draw a clear advantage from this. This is because the state electricity price cap will have expired," says Martin Litschauer, former Green Party member of the National Council and Deputy Mayor of Waidhofen. There is an electricity price cap for the wind power pilot region, which is secured at 9.9 cents per kilowatt hour until July 31, 2026. After that - for a total of ten years - the price may not become more expensive than 11.9 cents.