“Nobody can really defend themselves against praise”

Meeting with Lukas Mähr at the Federal Sailing & Surfing Performance Center in Neusiedl am See. The wind is blowing cold, but the Olympic champion is running hot in conversation with the "Krone". It's all about passion, details and hard work. The 34-year-old, who is currently studying for a bachelor's degree in business administration at the Schloss Seeburg private university in Salzburg, repeatedly compares his sport to a highly professional company. The man from Bregenz, who lives in Gutenstein in Lower Austria, always loves to find one or two percent more.