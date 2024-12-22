Beaten up by an Iranian
“My daughter doesn’t dare to go to school”
Violence in the middle of the classroom! A 13-year-old Iranian beat up a classmate from Pinzgau to the point of hospitalization shortly before the Christmas vacations. Her parents are completely stunned, but there are no consequences (yet).
She doesn't want to read her name in the newspaper. The fear of the situation escalating again is too great. The father of the 13-year-old girl from Pinzgau would also prefer to remain anonymous. "My daughter no longer dares to go to school, thank God it's the vacations now," he complains.
What happened? On Thursday, the teenager was still in her classroom after school - together with a classmate. Suddenly, a classmate from Iran (13) entered the room. "He teased my daughter at first. She asked him to stop, then he kicked her out of the blue," says her father. The Iranian kicked the girl hard in the ribs several times with his foot. "I was then called to help and found my daughter lying on the floor crying."
The man from Pinzgau promptly took the teenager to the doctor, who sent the 13-year-old on to hospital in Zell. "She's still in a lot of pain now," emphasizes the man. He has already reported the incident to the police. "Nothing will happen to the boy. At the age of 13, he is not yet criminally liable."
Education directorate investigates the beating incident
According to reports, the Iranian had already attracted negative attention at school in the past.
The Salzburg Education Directorate confirmed the incident at the request of the "Krone". And: "We will examine the facts of the case very carefully", they say. Only then will and can any consequences be drawn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.