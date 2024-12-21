Skiing hit in Alta Badia
Schwarz starts in the RTL, ÖSV colleague celebrates debut
Shortly before Christmas (22 and 23 December), two technical competitions are on the program in Alta Badia. A giant slalom and a slalom will be held on the Gran Risa. Following his slalom comeback in Val d'Isere (FRA), Marco Schwarz will now also be competing in the giant slalom, while Raphael Riederer will be celebrating his World Cup debut.
"Raphael Riederer has repeatedly shown strong performances in the European Cup despite a few setbacks due to injury and has a very fast giant slalom turn. I want to give him the chance to get a taste of World Cup action in Alta Badia," says head coach Marko Pfeifer on his nomination for the giant slalom.
The ÖSV skier is delighted. "I was very surprised to hear that I was allowed to compete in Alta Badia. I will try to do my best and am really looking forward to it. The goal is of course to qualify for the second run, but I also want to soak up all the impressions and enjoy my premiere," says Riederer.
Big pain for Feurstein
Lukas Feurstein, on the other hand, will be taking a break. "Unfortunately, Lukas Feurstein cannot start after the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden, the pain is too great and we have decided to have his hand checked out again and immobilized so that he will hopefully be fit for action again soon," explains Pfeifer. Feurstein, who competed in the giant slalom training with a fracture of a metacarpal bone in his left hand, raced with a splint in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden on Friday and finished in 28th place.
