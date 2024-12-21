Schwarz starts in the RTL, ÖSV colleague celebrates debut

Big pain for Feurstein

Lukas Feurstein, on the other hand, will be taking a break. "Unfortunately, Lukas Feurstein cannot start after the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden, the pain is too great and we have decided to have his hand checked out again and immobilized so that he will hopefully be fit for action again soon," explains Pfeifer. Feurstein, who competed in the giant slalom training with a fracture of a metacarpal bone in his left hand, raced with a splint in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden on Friday and finished in 28th place.