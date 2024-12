In racing, there are highs and lows, daring and disappointment as well as victory and defeat. On the road to 2025 and into the future, we are facing even more jumps, ruts and bumps. However, we will not stop stepping on the gas - KTM shared this message on its homepage the day before the insolvency judge gave all three of the motorcycle manufacturer's companies that had slipped into insolvency the green light to continue and Pierer Mobility and KTM Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister summarized the first fateful day as "a first stage in a 90-day restructuring process".