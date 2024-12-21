Important nursing support: many communities are dropping out

"It is now up to Kunasek"

Sandra Krautwaschl, leader of the Green Party: "It is now up to the new provincial governor Mario Kunasek to rethink the funding and take responsibility as the provincial government - after all, the FPÖ has also called in the past for community nurses to be secured in the long term." At the beginning of the year, the FPÖ submitted a corresponding motion to the state parliament.