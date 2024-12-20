Nordic Combined
ÖSV came away empty-handed in halved mass starts
The mass start Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau ended on Friday without an ÖSV podium finish, but with Norwegian victories!
Due to too much fresh snow in the outrun, the jumps were canceled and the provisional runs from the previous day were counted. This resulted in the 76th victory for Jarl Magnus Riiber. Stefan Rettenegger took 7th place just ahead of Johannes Lamparter. Ida Marie Hagen won the women's event, the ÖSV team had no chance without Lisa Hirner.
"It's too dangerous!"
The jumping rounds following the cross-country race were canceled due to safety concerns. "Unfortunately, we couldn't jump for safety reasons. It's too dangerous," said FIS Race Director Lasse Ottesen after a jumper fell heavily in the freshly snow-covered outrun.
The cancellation caused little enthusiasm among the Austrians. "It would certainly have been feasible, but it's the safety option, nobody has to hurt themselves and that's why it's the less successful option. You could have tried it anyway," said Lamparter. The Tyrolean had shot his powder early in the 10 km cross-country race with a brisk start and finished twelfth.
"I went for a fast first lap, but then exploded like others," said last year's winner, but did not regret his attack. "The shot backfired, but I would try it again like that," said the former world champion ahead of Saturday's competition, for which better weather is expected.
Rettenegger best Austrian after crash
Rettenegger managed a better cross-country race in seventh place, but a crash in the final phase prevented him from finishing even further behind the dominant Norwegians. "That really hurt, I was a bit breathless. I got a chest hammer, the panting wasn't so funny anymore," said Rettenegger, but gave the all-clear for the Gundersen competition the next day.
After canceling the jumping competition ("It felt like it was given up a bit early"), he was particularly annoyed about the seconds lost due to the fall. "If I don't make a belly flop, it will be close to the podium". On the other hand, his good run performance was positive and promising for Saturday.
ÖSV womenwithout Hirner not in top 10
The best Austrian in Hagen's seventh win in a row was Claudia Purker in 14th place. Last year's third-placed Hirner was missing due to a flu infection that has not yet subsided. A compact competition will follow for the women on Saturday.
