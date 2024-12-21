What the cost limit means for the election campaign

FPÖ sees "administrative juggernaut"

The Freedom Party is also not bothered by the upper cost limit. However, the associated bureaucratic effort is an "administrative juggernaut", annoys state party secretary Daniel Jägerbauer. The rules are complicated and everything has to be recorded. The SPÖ with its many functionaries has an easy time of it. The FPÖ, on the other hand, has two part-time staff for 50 candidates. "And if we were to hire an additional employee, that would fall within the upper limit again," says Jägerbauer. He also sees an unfair advantage for the SPÖ in the regulation: "Government advertisements do not fall under the upper limit." That is why it needs to be revised. The Freedom Party does not accept donations.