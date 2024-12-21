State election 2025
What the cost limit means for the election campaign
Everything is a little different this election due to new legal framework conditions that are now coming into effect for the first time. A corresponding law was passed in the summer, limiting campaign costs to 300,000 euros on the one hand and donations to 100 euros per person on the other. The new rules have provoked mixed reactions from the parties; while some welcome them, others speak of an "administrative juggernaut".
Géza Molnár, top candidate of his "Hausverstand" list, has no problem with the upper cost limit: "We are closer to 3,000 euros than to 300,000 euros. We are even a long way from 30,000 euros." He is more concerned about the donation limit. After all, as an independent list without a party behind it, you need donations to be able to finance the election campaign at all. Molnár wants to make up for this deficit with "idealism and legwork". He is convinced that the law will need to be amended after the election.
"Don't have to be stricter than the federal government"
The Greens will not come close to the 300,000 euro limit either. "We are running a frugal election campaign and don't have the resources of the big parties," says top candidate Anja Haider-Wallner. Donations over 100 euros would be returned. She is critical of the fact that the limit is set so low. "The SPÖ doesn't need 100 euro donations, but for the small parties this is very much a factor." Haider-Wallner believes that the federal law on donations is completely sufficient. "We don't have to be stricter than the federal government."
FPÖ sees "administrative juggernaut"
The Freedom Party is also not bothered by the upper cost limit. However, the associated bureaucratic effort is an "administrative juggernaut", annoys state party secretary Daniel Jägerbauer. The rules are complicated and everything has to be recorded. The SPÖ with its many functionaries has an easy time of it. The FPÖ, on the other hand, has two part-time staff for 50 candidates. "And if we were to hire an additional employee, that would fall within the upper limit again," says Jägerbauer. He also sees an unfair advantage for the SPÖ in the regulation: "Government advertisements do not fall under the upper limit." That is why it needs to be revised. The Freedom Party does not accept donations.
Government party at an advantage?
The upper limit on election campaign costs is to be welcomed, says ÖVP regional managing director Patrik Fazekas, "but always on fair terms". He also sees the governing party as having an advantage, for example when it comes to glossy brochures or advertisements in which the government presents itself. In order to keep within the cost limit, the ÖVP does not use an external service provider and puts up the posters itself with the help of volunteers and full-time employees. A big election campaign kick-off was also dispensed with; the starting signal was given during the poster presentation. "We will keep to the cost ceiling," emphasizes Fazekas. The ÖVP does not accept donations.
Neos welcome transparency
The upper limit on election campaign costs is welcomed by the Neos. Taxpayers' money should be used sparingly, explains state managing director Sylvia Neuherz. The Neos themselves will spend less than half of the upper limit on the election campaign. "We attach great importance to transparency," says Neuherz. The regional managing director does not see a particularly high bureaucratic burden. The low limit for donations is not a problem, she says, as there are many small donors. The campaign itself is financed by the federal government.
Content instead of material battles
The SPÖ defends the new rules of the game. They want content and not material battles, explains regional managing director Jasmin Puchwein. The SPÖ is saving money with the agency, the campaign is home-made. She rejects the criticism regarding an advantage for the state government and accuses the ÖVP of hypocrisy: "We have seen at federal level what the ÖVP thinks of upper limits." The new regulation would also not cause any additional work, as an accountability report would have to be submitted anyway. Donations are not wanted. The SPÖ will put up fewer than 70 posters during the election campaign
Severe penalties for violations
Will all parties adhere to the new rules? Only time will tell. In any case, the penalties for disregarding the upper cost limit are severe. For example, anyone who exceeds this limit by ten percent will receive ten percent less party funding in future, which can amount to hundreds of thousands of euros over the legislative period.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
