KultiWirte and the gourmet woodpeckers

What do we KultiWirte do?

In addition to cooking delicious food and preserving the typical Upper Austrian pub culture, we organize cooperation projects such as "Schule macht Wirtshaus", where our innkeepers let tourism students from Bad Leonfelden run their businesses for an evening, encouraging them to take an interest in working in the catering trade and conveying the value of a KultiWirte. In addition, the KultiWirte have been brewing their own beer - the KULT - for several years, and traditionally the brewing New Year's Eve is celebrated at the end of September and the KULT beer keg is tapped.