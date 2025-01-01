Vote now
KultiWirte and the gourmet woodpeckers
The KultiWirte Genuss-Specht campaign is starting a new round. From March to November, a total of 56 so-called Genuss-Spechte will once again visit and evaluate the KultiWirte restaurants of the year 2025.
In addition to the food and drink, the applicants selected by a jury will rate the atmosphere and the typical pub culture. The pub with the best ratings will then be named KultiPub of the Year 2025. Want to take part? You can still register online at www.kultiwirte.at/genussspechte until the end of January.
Want to get to know our KultiWirte?
Visit us on our new homepage: www.kultiwirte.at and discover our KultiWirte. From the north of the Mühlviertel to the south of the Hausruckviertel, from the west of the Innviertel to the east of the Traunviertel - the KultiWirte are scattered all over Upper Austria and are united by a common goal - the typical Upper Austrian inn.
What do we KultiWirte do?
In addition to cooking delicious food and preserving the typical Upper Austrian pub culture, we organize cooperation projects such as "Schule macht Wirtshaus", where our innkeepers let tourism students from Bad Leonfelden run their businesses for an evening, encouraging them to take an interest in working in the catering trade and conveying the value of a KultiWirte. In addition, the KultiWirte have been brewing their own beer - the KULT - for several years, and traditionally the brewing New Year's Eve is celebrated at the end of September and the KULT beer keg is tapped.
