Top VPN tips 2025
4 VPN benefits that optimize your winter vacation
A VPN like NordVPN can make your ski vacation safer and cheaper right from the start. Protect your data on public Wi-Fi, find the best travel deals and enjoy unlimited access to local media libraries when you're abroad - all with a single tool.
1. secure bookings and travel
Whether you're booking a flight or using hotel Wi-Fi, a VPN encrypts your connection and protects sensitive information such as passwords or credit card details from hackers. Especially in public Wi-Fi, at airports or in ski resorts, this is essential to keep fraudsters at bay.
2. better deals worldwide
Travel providers and flight sites use dynamic prices that vary depending on location. With a VPN, you can change your virtual location and often find cheaper prices for accommodation or ski passes. This makes your winter vacation not only safe, but also cheaper.
3. entertainment for your vacation
With NordVPN, you can also use your local media libraries abroad. Waiting times, long car journeys or relaxing evenings after a day of skiing become more enjoyable when you can enjoy your favorite shows or playlists without restrictions.
4. protection against cyberattacks
Cybercriminals often target insecure networks in hotels or resorts. NordVPN offers you comprehensive protection so you can surf and even work remotely without worry. This keeps your digital identity safe during your winter vacation. NordVPN's built-in threat protection proactively blocks malicious links, websites, downloads, trackers and ads.
Start the winter season worry-free now
Get NordVPN in the current winter deal and benefit from a 73% discount on the 2-year package plus a free MediaMarkt gift card worth up to €40. Ready for more security and savings? Get the deal now and enjoy your winter vacation without worries!
