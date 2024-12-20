This is how many Syrians have applied for asylum this year

Sharp decline in apprehensions in Burgenland

The Ministry of the Interior claims that the decline in asylum numbers, especially in border crossings in Burgenland, is due to the massive border crossings. One of the reasons for this is the massive border point and border area controls by the police. In the first eleven months of the year, 4,321 people were apprehended in Burgenland after crossing the border illegally - in the same period in 2023, there were 29,678 apprehensions, compared to 76,072 a year earlier.