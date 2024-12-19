Chants and banners
“Much strength Burgi!”: Emotional Rapid fan action
"The army in Block West is behind you, lots of strength Burgi", reads a large banner in the Allianz Stadium. A message from Rapid to Guido Burgstaller appears on the stadium display and the fans make their voices heard. Emotional moments of support for the offensive veteran who was injured in a brutal attack.
"Guido Burgstaller" resounds loudly through the Allianz Stadium after around ten minutes of play. A photo of Burgstaller in his Rapid kit and the message "We for you! Get well soon Burgi". A large banner is also unfurled, which reads: "The army in Block West is behind you, lots of strength Burgi."
Emotional moments in the arena during the important Conference League match against FC Copenhagen. A clear sign of support from the club and the fans for the experienced player, who is in hospital after a brutal attack and may have to end his career early. His teammates and coach Robert Klauß had also emphasized before the game that they would also be playing for Burgstaller today.
A brutal attack with consequences
The 35-year-old is believed to have ended a night of partying with several friends in the well-known Volksgarten pub on Saturday. At around 6am, the group tried to leave the pub and were mobbed in the Heldenplatz area. Burgstaller tried to clear up and was punched and kicked several times. He fell and suffered a fracture to the base of his skull, among other injuries.
The kicker was taken to hospital and the alleged perpetrator has now handed himself in to the police. The striker is said to be feeling better now, but he will have to deal with the consequences of the attack for some time to come, as Rapid coach Robert Klauß confirmed on Wednesday. "He has to stay in hospital for a few more days. The doctors have already clearly communicated a minimum of three months without soccer," Klauß explained.
